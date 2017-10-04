Things to Try: October

From customised cooking lessons to beauty services in aid of Breast Cancer Awareness month and the glistening exhibition that calls to the region’s soul, we share October’s ultimate offerings.

The Chef’s Palette Master Class with Michelin star trained chef, Romain Van Durmen, Fairmont The Palm, Dubai

What: The Chef’s Palette Master Class with Michelin star trained chef, Romain Van Durmen, Fairmont The Palm, Dubai When: 15-19 October For the latest in their series of cooking master classes, Fairmont The Palm welcomes Michelin star trained chef, Romain Van Durmen who has over 10 years of experience in the industry, and has developed an intense weekly schedule of different master, afternoon and VIP cooking classes, with up to two sessions per day. The studio is designed to be enjoyed in small groups with family and friends holding up to 12 guests. Master Classes:

Spend the evening cooking alongside Chef Romain and prepare your very own restaurant-level dining experience using exciting ingredients and techniques. Choose one of the set chef’s menu classes or a signature themed class. Work alongside Chef Romain to make appetizers and main courses, and then let the resort’s Executive pastry chef serve one of his decadent desserts. Chefs Table Dinners:

​Enjoy a private dinner in the live kitchen studio alongside Chef Romain in action. Eat, drink, and pick the minds of the chef whilst he prepares a truly memorable dinner. The Grand Connoisseur:

The ultimate dining experience in Dubai, with conspicuous consumption at its finest. Indulge into the best ingredients and wines from all over the world, with Kumato oysters, foie gras, langoustine, Amstur empress caviar, lobster & wagyu beef, all paired with the finest beverages The Chefs Palette @ Home:

For a Chef’s Palette experience closer to home, let Chef Romain come to your home and prepare a restaurant quality experience in your own dining room.

Available in Fairmont Residences Only. Bookings available for a minimum of 6 people. Menu and price customised with the Chef.

Gold, Opera Gallery Dubai, DIFC, Dubai

What: Gold, Opera Gallery Dubai, DIFC, Dubai When: 5 – 19 October October sees DIFC’s Opera Gallery host a curated multi-artist exhibition dedicated to a medium that transcends both cultures and generations – gold. Celebrating carefully curated works by over 25 internationally renowned artists, Gold, takes viewers on a visual journey around the precious metal’s various forms and artist interpretations. Offerings come from the likes of iconic pop artist, Roy Lichtenstein as well as Kossi Aguessey whose golden doll sculptures are reminiscent of old idols, and Roy Nachum’s delicate gold leaves draw attention to societal values in a subtle yet compelling way.

Pinktober Full Moon Yoga, Fairmont The Palm, Dubai

What: Pinktober Full Moon Yoga, Fairmont The Palm, Dubai When: 7 October Time: 8pm In support of Breast Cancer awareness month, Fairmont The Palm, will marked its next Full Moon Yoga event with a special Pinktober theme. Attendees are encouraged to don their best pink attire and experience a night under the stars, practicing Chatarangas and Uttanasanas upon Persian rugs, surrounded by candle light to show support for the growing awareness of breast cancer. The resort welcomes both male and female guests to an hour intermediate yoga session followed by 30 minutes of meditation.

Fashion Forward, Dubai Design District, Dubai

What: Fashion Forward, Dubai Design District, Dubai When: 26-28 October

Get ready to mark the iconic regional fashion platform’s 10th season milestone in superior style. As well as fashion shows highlighting and cultivating the plethora of thriving regional talent including favourites Arwa Albanawi, Amato and Bedouin, expect guest talks from industry experts, networking events and hip post-show parties.

Vida Wellness Morning, 3in1, Downtown, Dubai

What: Vida Wellness Morning, 3in1, Downtown, Dubai When: Every Saturday from 14 October onwards Time: 9.30-10:30am followed by brunch from 11:00am – 3:00pm Start your Saturday mornings on a positive note with Vida’s latest health-focused offering. Launching with Fit Squad DXB, Vida Wellness Morning takes a holistic approach to wellbeing, with fitness activities and meditation sessions focusing on improving emotional, mental and physical wellness for the week ahead. The morning activity can be followed by Vida Downtown’s Saturdaze Brunch.

Breast Cancer Awareness, Tips & Toes salons across Dubai