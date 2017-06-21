Things to Try: July

As we enter into July we face a time that calls out for relaxation, reflection and personal assessment. For those of us not travelling further afield we have rounded up Dubai’s must-try activities, rife with benefits for mind, body and soul.

What: Privilee When: Annual or monthly subscriptions available Best for: The best of the beaches A July spent in the UAE affords us with the perfect opportunity to try and explore its untapped resources and by that we mean the myriad of beach clubs and resorts it has to offer. Privilee is the perfect partner for this, a membership offers access to over 20 of Dubai and Abu Dhabi’s most well-established luxury hotels, spas, gyms and independent beach clubs including Fairmont The Palm, Waldorf Astoria, Saadiyat Beach Club, and Zaya Nurai Island.

What: Surfari, Aloha Arabia, Oman When: July 12-15 Best for: A local adventure Catering to everyone from families to non-surfers and seasoned pros Aloha Arabia’s Oman surf camps offer a sense of adventure and escape without having to venture too far out of Dubai. Choose between four or five-day surf trips in Southern Oman for a long-weekend spent honing new skills, sharing time with likeminded individuals and enhancing body and mind. It’s also an ideal location to cool off from Dubai’s soaring July temperatures as the weather clocks in at a cool 25 degrees every day and there’s also turtles hatchery visits, beach relaxing and evening barbeques to take in.

What: La Familia Brunch, El Chiringuito, Dubai When: July onwards Best for: Saturday sanctuary A spot that’s rapidly becoming a must for Dubai’s well-heeled beach club set, following a short hiatus El Chiringuito opens its doors once more. Allowing for a July spent in chic comfort, the UAE outpost of the Ibiza favourite will offer its Dubai guests a dining area completely enclosed with clear glass-panels, Internal DJ booth and an array of the all important AC units creating a perfectly temperature controlled environment and allowing its infamous parties to continue all summer long. La Familia brunch boasts a monthly changing menu with deliciously light fare including mushroom and truffle risotto, clams cooked in white grape sauce with parsley, shallots and garlic and an array of perfectly portioned seafood dishes to savor.