See the World's Largest Pink Diamond in Dubai

Sotheby's exhibition of incredibly rare and valuable items opens today at DIFC. Combining a wide range of highly sought after art and jewellery pieces as well as numerous historical artefacts, the exhibit provides regional collectors with a firsthand insight into these coveted items before they go up for auction later this year. Works by Iranian artist and poet Sohrab Sepehri and iconic British artist Howard Hodgkin will be on display, as well as antique jewellery pieces from the Ottoman empire. The world's largest pink diamond, the 37.30-carat 'Raj Pink' will also be on show ahead of its auction in Geneva next month.

The exhibit runs from today till October 12th at Level 1, Gate Village Building 3 in DIFC.