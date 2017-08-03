One To Watch: Harley Weir

Harley Weir's varied photography is bold and, at times, shocking. Whether it be part of an intimate and personal project - the shutterbug captured five creative women at different stages of their careers, and on another occasion investigated the various conflicts that dominate the blurry border between Israel and Palestine - or a series of insightful portraits commissioned by a luxury magazine's editor.

The self-taught fine art graduate is fascinated by youth, and each print exudes a seductive and enigmatic magnetism that assuredly jumps from the page or screen, most likely because of their candid aesthetic and tender beauty. Having previously taken images on behalf of Balenciaga and Céline, Weir has spearheaded autumn/winter17 campaigns for Hugo Boss (starring M.I.A, male model Tony Ward and actor Jamie Campbell Bower), Stella McCartney (featuring models Birgit Kos, Iana Godnia and Huan Zhou), and Missoni's widely-talked about campaign, starring Gigi Hadid.

The latter was particuarly stunning - shot on location in the home of Angela Missoni herself in Brunello, Italy, Hadid is photographed in numerous dynamic poses that exude a strong sense of femininity. More recently, Weir (in collaboration with Proenza Schouler) filmed a short video that takes a stand in support of Planned Parenthood, which stars Amber Valletta, Jemima Kirke and Hanne Gaby.