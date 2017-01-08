MOJEH Edit: Golden Globe Nominees 2017

The 2017 Golden Globes, hosted by Jimmy Fallon, will be awarded on Sunday, January 8. Each year, the highly sought-after American accolade is bestowed by the 93 members of the Hollywood Foreign Press Associations (HFPA) to celebrate international excellence in film and television. To prepare for the 74th event (and Fallon's side-splitting mischief) MOJEH has hand-selected our all-time favourite categories, so you know who is up for what before tuning in.