MOJEH Edit: Golden Globe Nominees 2017

January 8th 2017

The 2017 Golden Globes, hosted by Jimmy Fallon, will be awarded on Sunday, January 8. Each year, the highly sought-after American accolade is bestowed by the 93 members of the Hollywood Foreign Press Associations (HFPA) to celebrate international excellence in film and television. To prepare for the 74th event (and Fallon's side-splitting mischief) MOJEH has hand-selected our all-time favourite categories, so you know who is up for what before tuning in.

Best Film Drama. The battle is on between biographical war film Hacksaw Ridge,  heist-crime thriller Hell or High Water,  tearjerker Lion,  Manchester by the Sea and  Moonlight.

Best Film Comedy/Musical. 20th Century Women , Deadpool,  La La Land , Florence Foster Jenkins, and  Sing Street are all up for this prestigious and rib-tickling category.

Best Actor (Drama). A notoriously tough category, Casey Affleck is up for best actor (drama) thanks to his role in Manchester by the Sea, as is Joel Edgerton for his performance in Loving, Andrew Garfield in Hacksaw Ridge, Viggo Mortensen for Captain Fantastic and Denzel Washington in Fences.

Best Actress (Drama). The following are up for best actress (drama): Amy Adams for her role in Arrival; Jessica Chastain for Miss Sloane; Isabelle Huppert in Elle; Ruth Negga for Loving; and Natalie Portman for her portrayal of former-First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy in Jackie.

Best Actor (Comedy/Musical). Colin Farrell had audiences laughing in The Lobster, as did Ryan Gosling in La La Land, Hugh Grant in the flamboyant biographical comedy-drama Florence Foster Jenkins, Jonah Hill in War Dogs and Ryan Reynolds in Deadpool.

Best Actress (Comedy/Musical). Emma Stone is an early favourite for her performance in La La Land, however she’s up against the impressive Annette Bening (20th Century Women), Lily Collins (Rules Don’t Apply), Hailee Steinfeld (The Edge of Seventeen), and Meryl Streep (Florence Foster Jenkins).

Best Film Supporting Actor. Mahershala Ali (Moonlight), Jeff Bridges (Hell or High Water), Simon Helberg (Florence Foster Jenkins), Dev Patel (Lion) and Aaron Taylor Johnson (Nocturnal Animals) are all up for Best Film Supporting Actor.

Best Film Supporting Actress. Viola Davis wowed in Fences and will compete with Naomie Harris from Moonlight, Nicole Kidman for her performance in Lion, Octavia Spencer from Hidden Figures and Michelle Williams for Manchester by the Sea.

Best Film Director. The following are up for Best Film Director: Damien Chazelle for La La Land; Tom Ford for his highly-anticipated film Nocturnal Animals; Mel Gibson for Hacksaw Ridge; Barry Jenkins for Moonlight; and Kenneth Lonergan for Manchester by the Sea.

