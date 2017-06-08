MOJEH Book Club: Jackie’s Girl

Jackie’s Girl: My Life With The Kennedy Family intimately recalls author Kathy McKeon’s many years of working for former First Lady and international trendsetter, Jacqueline Kennedy. A debut book and delightful memoir, Jackie’s Girl: My Life With The Kennedy Family recounts how McKeon first came to serve Kennedy as her personal assistant from 1964 to 1977.

Jackie Kennedy is widely regarded as one of the most fashionable women of the 20th Century

A faithful companion and confident during the widow’s courtship and marriage to Greek shipping tycoon Aristotle Onassis, a then 19-year-old McKeon first emigrated from Ireland to New York City in 1963 along with her sister, in the hope that they would find work as domestic servants. She soon began working at Kennedy’s luxurious Fifth Avenue apartment house, where she became known as ‘Jackie’s Girl’, thanks to Kennedy’s mother-in-law, Countess Rose Fitzgerald Kennedy.

Jackie Kennedy pictured alongside her husband and then President John F. Kennedy