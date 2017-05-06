MOJEH Book Club: If I Did It Words by Annie Darling May 6th 2017 2.5 min read

O.J. Simpson needs no introduction.

A gifted, albeit retired, American footballer, Simpson was arrested in 1994 for murdering his estranged wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend, Ron Goldman. Years later, Regan Books, as part of HarperCollins and Rupert Murdoch’s News Corporation, commissioned Simpson to write a memoir, which they entitled If I Did It. The controversial book describes how the athlete-turned-actor would have hypothetically carried out the killings, which became one of the most high-profile criminal cases ever taken to trial in Los Angeles, if not all of America. He was eventually acquitted; a verdict that brought one of the world’s most theatrical courtroom dramas to an extraordinary climax, and highlighted the simmering racial tension that had been convoluting in the States for centuries. Simpson was later held responsible for the murders in a civil law suit in 1997, and ordered to pay AED 121 million in compensation to the Goldman and Brown families. He has never done so, and the Goldman family were subsequently given ownership of the copyright of the book (by a bankruptcy court judge), which they later published, without making any amendments, as the confession of their son's killer.

Orenthal James 'O.J.' Simpson, nicknamed The Juice, is a former American football running back

If I Did It, which was described as “one of the most chilling things I have ever read” by Barbara Walters, hit bestseller lists after Simpson was arrested in Las Vegas for armed robbery and kidnapping in 2007. It has recently been announced that Simpson could be paroled as soon as October, after serving just nine years of his 33-year sentence. With Simpson back in the media’s spotlight, MOJEH reads his notorious memoir and considers what, if anything, can be learned from his case.

Nicole Brown Simpson (left) was the ex-wife of Simpson (right) and the mother of their two children

From the get-go, Simpson’s nonchalant narrative is extremely engaging. His personality and characterful voice is consistent and present throughout the book, which has a seamless flow that allows for an easy read. This informality adds to the reader's overall understanding of Simpson who, has previously been elusive, and relays his side of the story with no interruption. He gets straight to the point, quickly recalling his first meeting with Nicole, who he describes as “a stunner: Blonde, slim, and bright-eyed, with a smile that could knock a man over”. She was 18-years-old at the time. He was a married man, and over 10 years her senior. He goes on to reveal, in excruciating detail, their tumultuous relationship. “Did things get volatile from time to time? Yes.” He admits. “Do I regret it? Yes. I loved Nicole. She was the mother of two of my kids, and the last thing I wanted was to hurt her.”

Ron Goldman was a restaurant waiter and a friend of Nicole Brown Simpson; they were both murdered in her Los Angeles home