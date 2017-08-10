MOJEH Book Club: Ibiza Bohemia

Ibiza is the ultimate Mediterranean hot spot; a gilded melting pot for the world's elite who flock to this white-beached island for privacy and, with any luck, a frivolous escape from the boredoms of every day life. Ever since the Thirties, blue-bloods from every corner of the globe have partaken in its roaring nightlife or, if they prefer, tranquil wellness retreats. The world's most renowned and sought-after artists and intellectuals break the chains of oppression (think Walter Benjamin and Man Ray) with its emerald-green forests and sparkling waters, while silver screen names lounge on white towel covered sun loungers in between filming highly-anticipated blockbusters (remember Errol Flynn, Elizabeth Taylor, Laurence Olivier).

This new Assouline publication, entitled Ibiza Bohemia, remarkably captures this cloud-speckled destination's atmosphere at its most hippy and nonconformist. The creative characters it has attracted, which include Pink Floyd, Freddie Mercury, Joni Mitchell and David Bowie, as well as recent style-setters Kate Moss and Jade Jagger, are documented and displayed through soulful photography. Fashion stylist and editor Renu Kashyap, who has spent many years shooting editorials in far-flung locations, and travel writer Maya Boyd, the founder of the cultural and historical forum Ibiza Insights, luxuriously demonstrate what Ibiza has to offer. Whether it be midnight swims and relaxing strolls or inspiration for music and poetry, Ibiza is truly a place to reinvent oneself.