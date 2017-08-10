Menu Menu

MOJEH Book Club: Ibiza Bohemia

August 10th 2017 | Annie Darling

Ibiza is the ultimate Mediterranean hot spot; a gilded melting pot for the world's elite who flock to this white-beached island for privacy and, with any luck, a frivolous escape from the boredoms of every day life. Ever since the Thirties, blue-bloods from every corner of the globe have partaken in its roaring nightlife or, if they prefer, tranquil wellness retreatsThe world's most renowned and sought-after artists and intellectuals break the chains of oppression (think Walter Benjamin and Man Ray) with its emerald-green forests and sparkling waters, while silver screen names lounge on white towel covered sun loungers in between filming highly-anticipated blockbusters (remember Errol Flynn, Elizabeth Taylor, Laurence Olivier).

This new Assouline publication, entitled Ibiza Bohemia, remarkably captures this cloud-speckled destination's atmosphere at its most hippy and nonconformist. The creative characters it has attracted, which include Pink Floyd, Freddie Mercury, Joni Mitchell and David Bowie, as well as recent style-setters Kate Moss and Jade Jagger, are documented and displayed through soulful photography. Fashion stylist and editor Renu Kashyap, who has spent many years shooting editorials in far-flung locations, and travel writer Maya Boyd, the founder of the cultural and historical forum Ibiza Insights, luxuriously demonstrate what Ibiza has to offer. Whether it be midnight swims and relaxing strolls or inspiration for music and poetry, Ibiza is truly a place to reinvent oneself.

The mystical rock of Es Vedrà. Thought to be the home of the sirens in Homer’s Odyssey, Es Vedrà featured as Bali Hai in the Hollywood musical South Pacific as well as on the sleeve of Mike Oldfield’s 1996 LP, Voyager. © Gwen Le Bras

Narrow streets in Dalt Vila. © Anne Menke

A seaside space for relaxing. © Eugeni Pons

A peace sign made from flowers. © Petrovsky & Ramone

The tree of life: Duncan, Lisca, June, Phoenix, and Pixie Stutterheim from Amsterdam. © Duy Vo

Alex Shiney, a former music producer who has been living in a cave at Punta Galera for two years. © Petrovsky & Ramone

Artist Grillo Demo at his home, Villa Favorita. To the left is a ceramic portrait of the artist by Julian Schnabel. © Philippe Vogelenzang

