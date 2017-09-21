MOJEH Book Club: Dries Van Noten
September 21st 2017
0.5 min read
Since 1986, Belgian fashion designer and world renowned creative Dries Van Noten has gained an exceptional reputation for mixing colour, prints, fabrics and colourful motifs. Now, his complete works will be available in two publications that are set to be released this October.
Expert tailoring, futuristic vision and a taste for the classic has seen him create beautiful silhouettes season after season. Van Noten’s passion and enthusiasm for not accepting the conventional has seen him unveil some of the most groundbreaking material and pattern combinations.
His aesthetic, which often merges the traditionally masculine with the traditionally feminine, is highlighted in the release’s retrospective (published by Lannoo Publishers, Belguim), which details 100 fashion shows and collection. Together, the two volumes boast 2,000 stills along with detailed information dating back to 1991.
Thorough and detailed copy written by highly-regarded journalists Susannah Frankel and Tim Blanks complements quotes by Van Noten himself, in what is an inspirational and educational tome dedicated to the brightest and greatest in fashion.