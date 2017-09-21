MOJEH Book Club: Dries Van Noten

Since 1986, Belgian fashion designer and world renowned creative Dries Van Noten has gained an exceptional reputation for mixing colour, prints, fabrics and colourful motifs. Now, his complete works will be available in two publications that are set to be released this October.

Expert tailoring, futuristic vision and a taste for the classic has seen him create beautiful silhouettes season after season. Van Noten’s passion and enthusiasm for not accepting the conventional has seen him unveil some of the most groundbreaking material and pattern combinations.