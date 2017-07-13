Menu Menu

MOJEH Book Club: Dior

July 13th 2017 | Annie Darling

  • Armide short evening dress in white tulle embroidered with silver paillettes
  • Aurore short evening dress in azure blue silk haute couture spring summer 1958
  • Bonne Conduite dress in granite gray wool haute couture spring summer 1958
  • Cascade short evening dress in sorbet pink silk tulle embellished haute couture
  • Chicago jacket in black crocodile trimmed with black mink haute couture
  • Flash ensemble in black wool haute couture autumn winter 1960 Souplesse
  • Medrano short evening dress in deep purple and fuchsia shot-silk taffeta haute
  • Elephant Blanc short evening dress in silk tulle embroidered haute couture
  • Nuit de Grenade reception dress in poppy-print silk taffeta haute couture
  • Vie de Chateau long evening dress in olive green velvet with mink trim haute
  • On the occasion of the 70th anniversary of Dior Assouline his publishing a

In celebration of the fashion house’s 70th anniversary, Dior (in partnership with Assouline) has published a series of books devoted to the seven designers who have transformed and spearheaded one of the greatest Parisian couture houses of all time. Following on from Dior by Christian Dior, which was released in 2016, the second volume of this seven part series, entitled Dior by Yves Saint Laurent, pays homage to the founder’s successor’s illustrious success.

Yves Saint Laurent is renowned in the luxury brand’s history for remaining true to Dior’s elegant and sophisticated aesthetic, while simultaneously renewing and rejuvenating the label’s already sterling success with his own interpretation and design formula. “I wish to pay tribute to those who have influenced me,” he once said, to those “who have guided my actions and who have been my role models. And first and foremost to Christian Dior, who was my master and the first to reveal to me the secrets and mysteries of haute couture.”

This heartfelt quote opens the decadent coffee table that is Dior by Yves Saint Laurent, as does a series of stunning haute couture dresses that were revealed between the years 1958 and 1960. A Bonne Conduite dress in granite gray wool from the haute couture spring/summer 1958 collection’s Trapeze line is both eye-catching and modest; its knee-length hem and generous silhouette boasting statement pockets and an oversized Peter Pan-styled collar with bow.

The release’s author Laurence Benaïm is a specialist in Yves Saint Laurent, having enthusiastically studied his extraordinary career, she’s since gained quite a reputation as the author of his biography. Benaïm’s narrative examines, in detail, the six splendidly opulent collections that the couturier designed during his time with the house of Dior, and sits alongside various photographs taken by fashion shutterbug Laziz Hamani, who perfectly captures each ensemble’s meticulous beauty and serenity. 

Armide short evening dress in white tulle embroidered with silver paillettes, haute couture autumn/winter 1959, 1960 line. Photo by Laziz Hamani

1 / 11
1 / 11

Armide short evening dress in white tulle embroidered with silver paillettes, haute couture autumn/winter 1959, 1960 line. Photo by Laziz Hamani

Aurore short evening dress in azure blue silk, haute couture spring/summer 1958, Trapeze line. Dior Héritage collection, Paris. Photo by Laziz Hamani

2 / 11
2 / 11

Aurore short evening dress in azure blue silk, haute couture spring/summer 1958, Trapeze line. Dior Héritage collection, Paris. Photo by Laziz Hamani

Bonne Conduite dress in granite gray wool, haute couture spring/summer 1958, Trapeze line. Photo by Laziz Hamani

3 / 11
3 / 11

Bonne Conduite dress in granite gray wool, haute couture spring/summer 1958, Trapeze line. Photo by Laziz Hamani

Cascade short evening dress in sorbet pink silk tulle embellished, haute couture autumn/winter 1959, 1960 line. Photo by Laziz Hamani

4 / 11
4 / 11

Cascade short evening dress in sorbet pink silk tulle embellished, haute couture autumn/winter 1959, 1960 line. Photo by Laziz Hamani

Chicago jacket in black crocodile trimmed with black mink, haute couture autumn/winter 1960, Souplesse, Legerete, Vie collection. Photo by Laziz Hamani.

5 / 11
5 / 11

Chicago jacket in black crocodile trimmed with black mink, haute couture autumn/winter 1960, Souplesse, Legerete, Vie collection. Photo by Laziz Hamani.

Flash ensemble in black wool, haute couture autumn/winter 1960, Souplesse, Legerete, Vie collection. Hamish Bowles private collection. Photo by Laziz Hamani

6 / 11
6 / 11

Flash ensemble in black wool, haute couture autumn/winter 1960, Souplesse, Legerete, Vie collection. Hamish Bowles private collection. Photo by Laziz Hamani

Medrano short evening dress in deep purple and fuchsia shot-silk taffeta, haute couture autumn/winter 1960, Photo by Laziz Hamani

7 / 11
7 / 11

Medrano short evening dress in deep purple and fuchsia shot-silk taffeta, haute couture autumn/winter 1960, Photo by Laziz Hamani

Elephant Blanc short evening dress in silk tulle embroidered, haute couture spring/summer 1958, Trapèze line. Photo by Laziz Hamani

8 / 11
8 / 11

Elephant Blanc short evening dress in silk tulle embroidered, haute couture spring/summer 1958, Trapèze line. Photo by Laziz Hamani

Nuit de Grenade reception dress in poppy-print silk taffeta, haute couture spring/summer 1960, Silhouette de Demain collection. Photo by Laziz Hamani

9 / 11
9 / 11

Nuit de Grenade reception dress in poppy-print silk taffeta, haute couture spring/summer 1960, Silhouette de Demain collection. Photo by Laziz Hamani

Vie de Chateau long evening dress in olive green velvet with mink trim, haute couture Autumn-Winter 1959, 1960 line. Photo by Laziz Hamani

10 / 11
10 / 11

Vie de Chateau long evening dress in olive green velvet with mink trim, haute couture Autumn-Winter 1959, 1960 line. Photo by Laziz Hamani

On the occasion of the 70th anniversary of Dior, Assouline his publishing a series of books devoted to the seven designers to have headed the house.

11 / 11
11 / 11

On the occasion of the 70th anniversary of Dior, Assouline his publishing a series of books devoted to the seven designers to have headed the house.