MOJEH Book Club: 75 Years Of Capitol Records

February 23rd 2017

A plethora of era-defining artists have passed through the doors of the Capitol Records Tower, from Hollywood actor Frank Sinatra to Oscar-winning singer Sam Smith.

Delving into this extraordinary history in popular culture and music, publisher Taschen has released an official account of Capitol Records, and by doing so celebrates one of Hollywood’s most distinctive landmarks that’s home to one of the world’s most influential labels.

To commemorate Capitol Record's 75th anniversary, 75 Years of Capitol Records documents the industry giant’s reputation from its inception in 1942, straight through to the 21st Century. A breathtaking insider’s look into one of the world’s most iconic record companies, 75 Years of Capitol Records boasts hundreds of stunning images from Capitol’s extensive photographic archive, thus documenting the label’s eight decades of success that often surpass the humble music studio to Hollywood’s gritty sidewalks.

In the above gallery, MOJEH brings you some of the publication’s most remarkable snapshots into the illusive lives of the rich and famous, both past and present.

Array

Glen Campbell and Bobbie Gentry in front of Nick’s Burgers on 1720 Vine Street, just a few doors south of the Capitol Tower. Dick Brown, Hollywood, 1968. Copyright: Capitol Photo Archives

Glen Campbell and Bobbie Gentry in front of Nick's Burgers on 1720 Vine Street, just a few doors south of the Capitol Tower. Dick Brown, Hollywood, 1968. Copyright: Capitol Photo Archives

Sam Smith at the photo session for his debut album In the Lonely Hour. Stephanie Sian Smith, 2014. Copyright: Stephanie Sian Smith

Sam Smith at the photo session for his debut album In the Lonely Hour. Stephanie Sian Smith, 2014. Copyright: Stephanie Sian Smith

The Beatles at manager Brian Epstein’s home for the launch of Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band. London, May 19, 1967. Copyright: Apple Corps LTD

The Beatles at manager Brian Epstein's home for the launch of Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band. London, May 19, 1967. Copyright: Apple Corps LTD

Beach Boys’ Dennis and Brian Wilson rehearsing for a concert in Hawaii. Honolulu International Center, August 25, 1967. Copyright: Capitol Photo Archives

Beach Boys' Dennis and Brian Wilson rehearsing for a concert in Hawaii. Honolulu International Center, August 25, 1967. Copyright: Capitol Photo Archives

Frank Sinatra and Dean Martin at the sessions for Martin’s Sleep Warm LP. Ken Veeder, Capitol Tower Studio B, October 1958. Copyright: Capitol Photo Archives

Frank Sinatra and Dean Martin at the sessions for Martin's Sleep Warm LP. Ken Veeder, Capitol Tower Studio B, October 1958. Copyright: Capitol Photo Archives

Cover of 75 Years of Capitol Records Reuel Golden, Barney Hoskyns Hardcover, 33 x 33 cm, 492 pages

Cover of 75 Years of Capitol Records Reuel Golden, Barney Hoskyns Hardcover, 33 x 33 cm, 492 pages

