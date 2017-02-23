MOJEH Book Club: 75 Years Of Capitol Records

A plethora of era-defining artists have passed through the doors of the Capitol Records Tower, from Hollywood actor Frank Sinatra to Oscar-winning singer Sam Smith.

Delving into this extraordinary history in popular culture and music, publisher Taschen has released an official account of Capitol Records, and by doing so celebrates one of Hollywood’s most distinctive landmarks that’s home to one of the world’s most influential labels.

To commemorate Capitol Record's 75th anniversary, 75 Years of Capitol Records documents the industry giant’s reputation from its inception in 1942, straight through to the 21st Century. A breathtaking insider’s look into one of the world’s most iconic record companies, 75 Years of Capitol Records boasts hundreds of stunning images from Capitol’s extensive photographic archive, thus documenting the label’s eight decades of success that often surpass the humble music studio to Hollywood’s gritty sidewalks.

In the above gallery, MOJEH brings you some of the publication’s most remarkable snapshots into the illusive lives of the rich and famous, both past and present.