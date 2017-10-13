King Of Gems: Ruby Book by Gemfields

Author and jewellery specialist, Joanna Hardy explores the ancient mines of Burma, as well as the unforgiving silk trading routes of China, in an extraordinarily lavish coffee table release entitled, Ruby Book by Gemfields.

Following the success of Emerald, the first gemstone book commissioned by the world-leading supplier of coloured jewels, Ruby is an informative and entertaining read. History is superbly and opulently documented - pages are interspersed with candid shots of royalty and socialities - as the somewhat addictive narrative takes readers through the diamond-studded decades, all the way up to the most exciting ruby deposit ever discovered, in Mozambique.