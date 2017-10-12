Interior Design Trends For Fall

For almost half a century, Interiors has been offering the Middle Eastern woman unique furniture, accessories and textiles from renowned global brands. Hamida Geziri, interior designer from the company’s fabric team, shares her top tips on how to stay on interior trend for 2018.

“The trends for 2018 show that prints have moved away from the traditional and classic towards geometric, modern and contemporary prints. Patterns are key to curating a home and modern simple lines, geometric designs and triangles are trending.

“The key colour trends and palettes include some yellow shades such as ‘Sunny Side’ for a pop of warm colour to pair with rustic browns. Earthy colours will also be prominent and are a demiurgic way to introduce subtle colour into neutral and minimalist themes. Where brighter shades of colours might be too overpowering, the earthy tones perfectly complement deeper colours.

“In addition to choosing colours, fabrics are a key element to add depth to any living space. If the house is modern then linen, leather and cotton can lend simple and clean textures to a contemporary room.

“A home is where people spend a lot of their time so the interiors and décor need to be within the comfort zone of each individual person, and bearing in mind personal style, favourite colours and themes. On the whole, if the sofa in a home is a darker colour, we advise it to be paired with lighter colour curtains from the same colour palette to tie the room together.”