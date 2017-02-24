Golden Girl

Hollywood stars often seem larger than life to their scores of devoted fans, but of course, they are just as vulnerable to life’s tragedies as the rest of us. None more so than Yolanda Cristina Gigliotti, better known as Dalida – a breathtakingly beautiful Egyptian-Italian singer and actress who gained celebrity in the glamour-obsessed Fifties.

Born in Cairo in 1933, Dalida’s illustrious 30-year career began in 1956 and ended with her last album in 1986, which was released less than a year before her untimely death. A beloved beauty, the songbird received more than 70 gold records and was the first singer to be awarded a platinum and a diamond disk, having sold more than 170 million albums worldwide.