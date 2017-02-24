Golden Girl
February 24th 2017
0.5 min read
Hollywood stars often seem larger than life to their scores of devoted fans, but of course, they are just as vulnerable to life’s tragedies as the rest of us. None more so than Yolanda Cristina Gigliotti, better known as Dalida – a breathtakingly beautiful Egyptian-Italian singer and actress who gained celebrity in the glamour-obsessed Fifties.
Born in Cairo in 1933, Dalida’s illustrious 30-year career began in 1956 and ended with her last album in 1986, which was released less than a year before her untimely death. A beloved beauty, the songbird received more than 70 gold records and was the first singer to be awarded a platinum and a diamond disk, having sold more than 170 million albums worldwide.
Chopard has reaffirmed its commitment to great cinema by partnering with the French director, and by doing so, adorning the beautiful actress Sveva Alviti with some of the Swiss jeweller’s most exceptional Haute Joaillerie creations.
Alviti, who plays the legendary singer and actress, is filmed wearing a stunning engagement ring from the Maison’s high jewellery collection, which she pairs with a 18-karat white gold wedding band set with diamonds weighing a total of 7.8-carats from the Ice Cube collection.
Additionally, she wears a particularly spectacular high jewellery necklace during one of several impassioned music performances, asserting Chopard’s relevance and unparalleled significance within the silver screen.