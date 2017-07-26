Four Reasons To Watch Manolo Blahnik's Upcoming Documentary

Beloved and influential shoe designer Manolo Blahnik will be making his big screen debut this September. MANOLO: The Boy Who Made Shoes For Lizards covers unchartered territory, providing an intimate look into the life of the camera-shy Spanish designer. Here are four reasons why we can't wait to see it:



Humour

If the film's official trailer is anything to go by, there are plenty of laughs to be had.

Cameos

A heavy rota of stars and fashion industry heavyweights make appearances throughout the documentary including Anna Wintour, Rihanna, Karlie Kloss, David Bailey, John Galliano, Naomi Campbell and Paloma Picasso.

Manolo

Throughout his career Mr. Blahnik has remained incredibly private, however he allows director Michael Roberts intimate access to his childhood memories and personal life.

Creativity

The film provides an in-depth look into Blahnik's creative process and iconic brand history.



Airing in New York on September 15th and globally shortly after.