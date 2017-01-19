Food Meets Fashion

Fashion and food fanatics will love Italian designer Antonio Marras’ newly launched boutique at CITY WALK, Dubai. The luxury space, which stocks both men’s and women’s collections, is also the first urban living destination by Marras worldwide to feature his swanky, namesake restaurant.

Dubai’s discerning clientele can now dine, as well as shop, and savour mouthwatering, authentic Italian cuisine in Antonio Marras Ristornate. This beautiful space boasts unique décor that harks to the designer’s distinctive aesthetic.

Marras, whose 40-look spring/summer17 runway featured multi-layered atheleisure that was dominated by patched denim and soft indigo knitwear, has collaborated with Meraas F&B Concepts Division for the recently unveiled concept. He also personally designed the space, from the recycled oak wood parquet flooring to the opulent floral wallpaper and well-worn piano.