Food Meets Fashion
January 19th 2017
Fashion and food fanatics will love Italian designer Antonio Marras’ newly launched boutique at CITY WALK, Dubai. The luxury space, which stocks both men’s and women’s collections, is also the first urban living destination by Marras worldwide to feature his swanky, namesake restaurant.
Dubai’s discerning clientele can now dine, as well as shop, and savour mouthwatering, authentic Italian cuisine in Antonio Marras Ristornate. This beautiful space boasts unique décor that harks to the designer’s distinctive aesthetic.
Marras, whose 40-look spring/summer17 runway featured multi-layered atheleisure that was dominated by patched denim and soft indigo knitwear, has collaborated with Meraas F&B Concepts Division for the recently unveiled concept. He also personally designed the space, from the recycled oak wood parquet flooring to the opulent floral wallpaper and well-worn piano.
“Dubai is one of the first markets in the entire world at the moment and I’m very proud to be part of it with such an important presence,” says Marras. “Together with I’m Isola Marras, our first Flagship store in the world, I’m excited about the Antonio Marras flagship store opening. The two stores perfectly reflect our atmosphere in the choice of furniture, which were selected piece by piece with deep research in the creation of an extension of the Marras world throughout Sardinia. Moreover opening a restaurant with my name is a dream come true!”
Marras’ autumn/winter16 collection is currently on sale at the store, which is brimming with elaborate parkas, romantic skirts and heavily embellished cocktail dresses. And after a spot of shopping, MOJEH recommends you treat yourself to a bowl of Spaghettoni Benedetto Cavalieri with sweet tomatoes and lobster.