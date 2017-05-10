First Look: Kate and Laura Mulleavy of Rodarte's Director Debut

Kate and Laura Mulleavy, the California-based sisters known best for fashion label, Rodarte are set to take their first foray into cinema with spellbinding effect.

Often inspired by their native surroundings, with collections that draw upon themes like California’s Muir Woods and 60s sculpture, their ethereal and conceptual contributions to womenswear have always veered on the side of the artistic so their new move into cinema is perhaps unsurprising.

Kirsten Dunst is depicted dazed, grieving and moving through hazy suburbs and California’s mystical forests. The press notes that describe Dunst’s character, Theresa, as a woman coping with demons via an illicit substance to mind-alerting effect.

Due for release in September 2017, until now the details of the sisters’ project have been shrouded with secrecy, but now a little of the mystery unfolds with this newly released clip that still remains light on revealing any telltale details of the plot. Watch the trailer now.