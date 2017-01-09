Digital Transactions January 10th 2017 2.5 min read

MOJEH.com talks to Alia Khalifa Al Nabooda, female mastermind and co-founder behind Voucherskout, which is an app designed to provide its users with 50 per cent off deals across the UAE’S best hospitality, wellness, leisure and entertainment destinations.

Tell us a little bit about yourself. I am the co-founder of Voucherskout, which is a company I balance alongside my responsibilities as a full-time mom of four and an active board member in my family’s business. Were you always interested in business? Growing up in a business environment, I have always been intrigued by the business world. Sitting in a corner or under a desk in my father’s office as a little girl, I would overhear business meetings as I played. As soon as I graduated with my master’s degree, I felt I finally had the knowledge to start my own small business. What gave you the idea to launch VoucherSkout? Actually, I had called Acumen Advertising DMCC to develop another project. It was then that I met my partner, David Tobias, who pitched his idea of Voucherskout. As soon as I heard about the unique concept I knew I wanted to be part of it. David and I quickly decided to be partners and started further developing the idea to make it a reality.

What’s the hardest part about being a working mum? Being a mum is a 24-hour job. I would say it’s one of the hardest, yet one of the most rewarding, jobs in the world. I believe the hardest thing about being a working mum is making sure you have a healthy balance between family and work. Before I started working, I made myself a promise that my kids and family would come first and I have kept that promise. When I manage my time, I always put them first. So a small play at their school will always take precedence over a management meeting. I will spend time with them and then work after their bedtime. I also have a good support system thanks to my husband and family, who allow me to focus on both work and family. If you hadn’t started your own business, what would career path would you have taken? Before entering the family business, I had applied to be a college teacher so I think that would have been my career. I was hoping that if I was a teacher I would not only teach young women business but inspire and motivate them to pursue their dreams. If not a teacher then I would have definitely chosen to pursue a writing career. I enjoy reading books and writing stories, for now it’s just a hobby but maybe one day it will be something more. What’s been the highlight of your career? The highlight of my career so far is the launch of Voucherskout and seeing it on the app stores (iTunes and Google Play), after months of planning, developing and anticipating it going live.