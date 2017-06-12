Menu Menu

The Chaîne d'ancre Punk Exhibition

June 12th 2017

Since its launch in 1938, Hermès' Chaîne d’ancre necklace has established itself as a cult classic.  This year, Pierre Hardy - the brand's creative director of jewellery - has given the iconic necklace a rebellious revamp. Inspired by the 1970s punk movement, Hardy has created a collection of necklaces, bracelets, rings, cuffs, earrings and brooches in gold and silver adorned with statement elongated safety pins. An exhibition displaying the collection against a deconstructed and reconstructed backdrop is set to launch on June 20th in Paris at 24 Rue du Faubourg Saint-Honoré and will run until July 29th. Here we showcase some of the standout pieces from the new collection.

