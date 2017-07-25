YSL's New Muse

YSL beauty names Zoë Kravitz as their new muse, appointing the actress as the brand's new global makeup ambassador. Undeniably cool and possessing a nonconformist attitude that bodes well with the House’s edgy aesthetic, Kravitz perfectly embodies the YSL woman. Her first campaign for the brand, entitled Tatouage Couture, will launch in August of this year.

“YSL Beauty has always been one of my favourite brands," says Kravitz in a statement. "Their ability to combine the chicest of styles with a raw edge has always been to me one of the best ways to express yourself through fashion and beauty. Nothing is forced, nothing is fake but everything is bold, strong and unafraid. I’m very excited to work with this legendary and timeless company”.