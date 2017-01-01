Wimbledon Whites

Wimbledon came to an end on Sunday, but its high-spirited influence on our style continues to persevere. We look to a clean palette of lightweight-white to help beat the summer heat.

The Update

Starchy white jeans take our favourite denim staple in a new direction this season. Incredibly versatile, white denim is well-suited to both warm and cool weather, making it a year-round wardrobe mainstay. When worn in the right way, it looks polished, fresh and clean. Look to fashion blogger Sincerely Jules for styling cues, as she demonstrates her nonchalant style by pairing other wardrobe essentials such as a classic white shirt or striped top to complete the look.