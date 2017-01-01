Wimbledon Whites

Wimbledon came to an end on Sunday, but its high-spirited influence on our style continues to persevere. We look to a clean palette of lightweight-white to help beat the summer heat.

Break Tradition

Trade in your little black dress for a pristine white number. This elegant and minimal palette provides a blank canvas, allowing you to customise your look with the right scattering of dazzling jewels. Select a modest silhouette that is streamline and structured, using either a strapless gown that gracefully drapes over your curves or a sleek long-sleeved option that is both refined and striking.