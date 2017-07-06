Wimbledon Whites

Menu Menu

Philosophy By Lorenzo Serafini
Wimbledon came to an end on Sunday, but its high-spirited influence on our style continues to persevere. We look to a clean palette of lightweight-white to help beat the summer heat.

 

White Boots

Stark white boots are here with a vengeance. Paired with floral dresses at Fendi, latex at Balenciaga or futuristic slivers at Chanel, white boots have indeed made a comeback on the spring/summer17 runways. This retro style harks back to the Swinging Sixties, but works in an unexpected way to shake up otherwise muted modern palettes, giving them a fresh update.

