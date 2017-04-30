This week we turn our attentions back to a wardrobe classic, the white dress, as we rediscover its significance for the modern woman.

The Shake Up

The white dress has the connotation of being angelic and youthful, however street style mavens are shaking this philosophy up. Perfect for off-duty styling, the oversized shirt dress draws us in with its tomboy aesthetic and hooks us with its effortless ease. Forming the ideal blank canvas, whether it be through a pair of Balenciaga’s sky-high boots that go on for days or an edgy corset buster that offers a dose of attitude, it has the versatility to adapt to any situation.