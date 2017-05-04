This week we turn our attentions back to a wardrobe classic, the white dress, as we rediscover its significance for the modern woman.

Effortless Style

V-neck gypsy cuts in sheer silk and haltered baby doll dresses are essential to the epitomised the elegance of your summer dress. White crepon georgette and delicate lace add a dreamy element to whimsical silhouettes and pair perfectly with a layering of necklaces and a wrist adorned with a collection of stackable bracelets.