The White Dress

Thursday

4

May 2017

A New Mood photographed by Julien Vallon MOJEH Issue 25
A New Mood, photographed by Julien Vallon, MOJEH Issue 25

This week we turn our attentions back to a wardrobe classic, the white dress, as we rediscover its significance for the modern woman.

 

Effortless Style

V-neck gypsy cuts in sheer silk and haltered baby doll dresses are essential to the epitomised the elegance of your summer dress. White crepon georgette and delicate lace add a dreamy element to whimsical silhouettes and pair perfectly with a layering of necklaces and a wrist adorned with a collection of stackable bracelets. 

