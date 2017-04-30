This week we turn our attentions back to a wardrobe classic, the white dress, as we rediscover its significance for the modern woman.

Timeless Style

Kensington Palace holds a beautiful tribute to the late Princess Diana with a fascinating exhibition featuring 25 of the her most iconic dresses. The display, entitled Diana: Her Fashion Story, takes you through the evolution of style that was Diana’s life, marking the 20-year anniversary of her tragic and untimely death. Among some of her most notable garments includes the white Catherine Walker dress Diana wore in Hong Kong, which the Princess labelled her 'Elvis Dress' due to the collar. The dress also complements another exhibition that is ongoing at Kensington Palace, where the historic Sunken Garden will be temporarily transformed into a White Garden in honour of her life and impeccable style. The event will run until 2018.