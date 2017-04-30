Menu Menu

The White Dress

Wednesday

3

May 2017

Princess Diana s Catherine Walker dress on display for the Diana Her Fashion
Princess Diana's Catherine Walker dress on display for the Diana: Her Fashion Story exhibition

This week we turn our attentions back to a wardrobe classic, the white dress, as we rediscover its significance for the modern woman.

 

Timeless Style

Kensington Palace holds a beautiful tribute to the late Princess Diana with a fascinating exhibition featuring 25 of the her most iconic dresses. The display, entitled Diana: Her Fashion Story, takes you through the evolution of style that was Diana’s life, marking the 20-year anniversary of her tragic and untimely death. Among some of her most notable garments includes the white Catherine Walker dress Diana wore in Hong Kong, which the Princess labelled her 'Elvis Dress' due to the collar. The dress also complements another exhibition that is ongoing at Kensington Palace, where the historic Sunken Garden will be temporarily transformed into a White Garden in honour of her life and impeccable style. The event will run until 2018.

  • May 2nd
  • Karlie Kloss at the 2016 Met Gala
    May 1st
  • The Sweet Escape Photographed by Adam Secore Issue 21
    Apr 30th
  • Preen spring summer17
    Apr 28th
  • Byblos spring summer17
    Apr 27th
  • Dior spring summer17
    Apr 25th
  • Keno spring summer17
    Apr 25th
  • Dollops spring summer17
    Apr 24th