The White Dress

Tuesday

2

May 2017

This week we turn our attentions back to a wardrobe classic, the white dress, as we rediscover its significance for the modern woman.

 

One For The History Books

One of history’s most iconic residences where Marilyn Monroe took her fatal overdose is for sale. Best known for her infamous white subway dress, seen in the 1955 film The Seven Year Itch, directed by Billy Wilder, the 1950s actress revolutionised the era's conservative attitudes towards sexuality. The iconic dress sold for more than USD 5.6 million in a Beverly Hills, California, auction back in 2011.

