This week we turn our attentions back to a wardrobe classic, the white dress, as we rediscover its significance for the modern woman.

The Change Up

Too often you’re forced to shelve your fabulous gala gown after the big event, never to be worn again. In light on tonight’s Met Gala we look back to Karlie Kloss’s inventive Brandon Maxwell gown, which proved that being thrifty doesn’t necessarily mean you have to sacrifice on style. What began as a modest princess-styled cape dress on arrival evolved into a hip bone–baring, cut-out column gown. The highly coveted designer gave this A-list model the Cinderella treatment - it was completely transformed later that evening into a seductive mini-dress. This daring move, of coursem paid off and proved that when a talented designer is on hand, anything is possible.