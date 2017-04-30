This week we turn our attentions back to a wardrobe classic, the white dress, as we rediscover its significance for the modern woman.

Looking to Layer

In an attempt to help you pull off the ever-so-cool dress over trouser trend, we rewind to one of our shoots, The Sweet Escape, in MOJEH Issue 21. The key is to create balance by elongating the silhouette, choose dresses that fall to mid-thigh and opt for flared trousers to flatter proportions. Select light-weight white as your base colour to provide a polished look that’s also season appropriate. Remember to select trousers that shy away from belt loops, pockets, or pleats to avoid looking frumpy.