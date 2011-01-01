Menu Menu

When Travel Meets Fashion

Moncler Grenoble s autumn winter11 collection
Moncler Grenoble's autumn/winter11 collection

In the infectious spirit of summer travel, as well as the eagerly anticipated cruise unveilings, MOJEH goes back through the archives and rediscovers the magical union of luxury fashion and out-of-this-world travel.

 

Moncler Grenoble Take The Stage

Grand Central Station in Manhattan, NYC, was engrossed in a coordinated flash mob with Moncler-clad models. A mash-up of songs ranging from Duck Sauce's Barbra Streisand and Prince’s Let’s Go Crazy had onlookers cheering with enthusiasm. Hazard yellows, ski jackets and tweed were the main focal points from the colourful and fun-loving autumn/winter11 collection. 

