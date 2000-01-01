When Travel Meets Fashion
Thursday
8
June 2017
In the infectious spirit of summer travel, as well as the eagerly anticipated cruise unveilings, MOJEH goes back through the archives and rediscovers the magical union of luxury fashion and out-of-this-world travel.
Pierre Cardin Desert Dream
To celebrate his label's 30-year history, Pierre Cardin steered us to the Whistling Sand Mountain on the outskirts of Dunhuang in China for his spring/summer08 collection. Models seamlessly scaled the dunes, in what looked like a breathtaking mirage wandering angelically through the desert sand. One by one, beautiful women traversed the white catwalk on the scenic Silk Road, and ultimately they revealed a total of 200 spellbinding looks.