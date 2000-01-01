When Travel Meets Fashion

In the infectious spirit of summer travel, as well as the eagerly anticipated cruise unveilings, MOJEH goes back through the archives and rediscovers the magical union of luxury fashion and out-of-this-world travel.

Dior Descends on Palais Bulles

Raf Simon’s took us to Pierre Cardin’s Palais Bulles on the French Riviera, a jaw-droppingly beautiful strip of Mediterranean coastline of the southeast corner of France, for Dior’s 2016 cruise show. Guests sat mere steps from the venue's incredible infinity pool, and were perched in a prime position that enabled them to soak in the awe-inspiring views of the Golfe de la Napoule. Bold prints, animated patterns and breathable mesh merged the collection with modernised retro elements that were enhanced by the unusual architectural details of the runway's backdrop.