When Travel Meets Fashion

Tuesday

6

6 June 2017

Louis Vuitton s 2017 cruise collection
Louis Vuitton's 2017 cruise collection

In the infectious spirit of summer travel, as well as the eagerly anticipated cruise unveilings, MOJEH goes back through the archives and rediscovers the magical union of luxury fashion and out-of-this-world travel.

 

Louis Vuitton in Brazil

Louis Vuitton presented its 2017 cruise collection in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, at the striking Niteroi Contemporary Art Museum. The futuristic structure was designed by world-famous architect Oscar Niemeyer and positioned against the surrounding Atlantic Ocean. Its winding walkway formed the superb runway, which was where Nicolas Ghesquière presented his grand prix-themed collection. Hued in loud and bright shades, models had heads turning with their race car-inspired accessories.

