When Travel Meets Fashion

In the infectious spirit of summer travel, as well as the eagerly anticipated cruise unveilings, MOJEH goes back through the archives and rediscovers the magical union of luxury fashion and out-of-this-world travel.

Fendi’s Great Wall of China

The current brain power behind fashion house Chanel, Karl Lagerfeld stunned onlookers when he hosted the world's longest runway show on the ancient 1,500-mile-long Great Wall of China on behalf of luxury maison Fendi, back in 2007. A staggering 88 models paraded down the raised runway on the World Heritage Site, with the awe-inspiring mountains and open air sky providing the most idyllic backdrop imaginable. The collection also unveiled an exclusive mini collection that was designed especially for the history-making event, alongside selected looks from the house’s spring/summer08 collection.