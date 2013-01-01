Menu Menu

When Travel Meets Fashion

Sunday

4

June 2017

Chanel s 2013 cruise collection
Chanel’s 2013 cruise collection

In the infectious spirit of summer travel, as well as the eagerly anticipated cruise unveilings, MOJEH goes back through the archives and rediscovers the magical union of luxury fashion and out-of-this-world travel.

 

Chanel’s Voyage To Versailles

The grand Palace of Versailles served as the perfect backdrop for Chanel’s 2013 spectacular cruise collection, which was inspired by France's most famous, rebellious, and glamorous ruler Marie Antoinette. The show took place around three of the magnificent structure's sprightly spouting fountains, which have become the focal point of the gardens throughout the decades. Elements of Parisian fashion seemed to strike a balance between harsh reality and surreal fantasy, taking a page out of the history books with formal 18th Century details that were elevated by the romance of the show's breathtaking surroundings. 

  • Jun 2nd
  • Luxury labels such as Gucci are available on the site
    Jun 1st
  • May 31st
  • Having spent more than 40 years working with Save The Children Campbell Gray
    May 30th
  • May 29th
  • May 28th
  • Lana Sahely
    May 26th
  • May 25th