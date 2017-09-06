Menu Menu

Vivienne Westwood's Exhibition

Thursday

7

September 2017

Marking the start of New York Fashion Week, Vivienne Westwood, Andreas Kronthaler and Juergen Teller open an exhibition of their work at the Vivienne Westwood flagship store. Transforming the boutique into a gallery space, the exhibition explores the relationship between the three creatives since they started working together in the Nineties. Marking pivotal campaigns, portraits and muses, political satire, editorials and art projects created by the trio, photography is interspersed with set pieces and looks from archive campaigns and collections, placed as objects of interest throughout the space.

