Non-conformity, defiance and self-belief are some of the words used to describe the Versus Versace muse. We look at the eight new faces form the label's newest autumn/winter campaign who are defining youth culture.

Tommy Genesis: Underground rapper hailing from Canada, who uses her lyrics to push boundaries.

Cosmo Pyke: Singer-songwriter hailing from South London with a love for skating and graffiti art.

Hunter Schafer: American artist and activist with one of the most fearless voices in American social politics.

Lily McMenamy: American-born Englishwoman leading a new generation of models shaking up how the fashion industry represents youth.

Rina Sawayama: Tokyo-born musician and model standing up to racism, sexism and prejudice in the fashion industry.

Judah Lang: Actor from New York venturing into freestyle rap.

Rejjie Snow: Hip hop artist and producer from Ireland pioneering individuality through his work.

Wilson Oryema: London-born artist and model who uses his work to question contemporary society.