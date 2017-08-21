Menu Menu

Venice Film Festival

Friday

1

September 2017

Izabel Goulart is seen during the 74th Venice Film Festival
Izabel Goulart is seen during the 74th Venice Film Festival

The 74th Venice Film Festival opened its doors on August 30th, with some of the industry's most highly-anticipated movies set to screen. Some of the main draw cards are Alexander Payne's sci-fi film Downsizing starring Matt Damon, as well as George Clooney’s film Suburbicon starring Oscar-winning actress Julianne Moore, and Darren Aronofsky’s movie Mother! which cast Jennifer Lawrence as leading lady. Venic Film Festival has an outstanding reputation for launching films that later go on to enjoy worldwide success at The Academy Awards, and we can’t wait to see who takes home the prize.

  • Aug 31st
  • Aug 30th
  • Jennifer Lawrence
    Aug 29th
  • Aug 27th
  • Aug 24th
  • Aug 23rd
  • Aerin s Rose Cologne Collection will launch exclusively in Bloomingdales
    Aug 22nd
  • Chanel
    Aug 21st
  • Aug 20th
  • Kendall Jenner
    Aug 15th
  • Aug 13th