The 74th Venice Film Festival opened its doors on August 30th, with some of the industry's most highly-anticipated movies set to screen. Some of the main draw cards are Alexander Payne's sci-fi film Downsizing starring Matt Damon, as well as George Clooney’s film Suburbicon starring Oscar-winning actress Julianne Moore, and Darren Aronofsky’s movie Mother! which cast Jennifer Lawrence as leading lady. Venic Film Festival has an outstanding reputation for launching films that later go on to enjoy worldwide success at The Academy Awards, and we can’t wait to see who takes home the prize.