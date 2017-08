Eyewear has become the latest topic for discussion, with style heavyweights such as Kendall Jenner, Gidi Hadid and Rihanna all seen sporting Nineties-inspired shades. This season, designers are urging for us to do away with our oversized frames opting, instead, for a pair of undersized, horizontally inclined sunglasses. This retro style bodes well when paired with an edgy band shirt and a pair of vintage denim.