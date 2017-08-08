In a time where we are always pioneering new innovations, much can be said about revisiting the past. Tea is the centuries old ingredient promising to calm redness and ward off free radicals. This miracle, historical skin-care secret has the beauty world buzzing with an impressive following including brands such as Dior, Chanel and Guerlain. In the past finely milled tea leaves, or matcha powder have been credited with the luminous skin of the Japanese but now the natural resource is experiencing a modern revival in global skincare. Try switching out one of your old beauty counter creams and test one with packed with the transformative benefits of tea.