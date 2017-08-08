Menu Menu

Style Seeker

Wednesday

23

August 2017

Every so often we come across something in the world of fashion that is less then practical but, nonetheless, has us yearning for it - Saint Laurent’s latest roller-skate stilettos are just that. Three-inch heels may already challenge your ability to walk, but with added wheels they now seem nearly impossible. Labelled the Anja 100 Patch Pop Pump Roller, the heels are part of Saint Laurent’s autumn/winter collection and are the latest fun accessory suited to the adventurous woman who has it all.

  • Aug 23rd
  • Aerin s Rose Cologne Collection will launch exclusively in Bloomingdales
    Aug 22nd
  • Chanel
    Aug 21st
  • Aug 20th
  • Kendall Jenner
    Aug 15th
  • Aug 13th
  • Aug 11th
  • Aug 10th
  • Rami Al Ali
    Aug 9th
  • Aug 8th
  • Aug 7th