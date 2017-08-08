Style Seeker

Every so often we come across something in the world of fashion that is less then practical but, nonetheless, has us yearning for it - Saint Laurent’s latest roller-skate stilettos are just that. Three-inch heels may already challenge your ability to walk, but with added wheels they now seem nearly impossible. Labelled the Anja 100 Patch Pop Pump Roller, the heels are part of Saint Laurent’s autumn/winter collection and are the latest fun accessory suited to the adventurous woman who has it all.