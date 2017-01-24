S/S17 Campaigns

It's that time of year again, when the heightened anticipation of the newly released Spring/Summer 2017 ad campaigns hits a climax. Follow us this week as we unveil our collection favourites.

Miu Miu

Evading every opportunity to be typecast, Miu Miu delivers on what it does best, unpredictability. Dubbed ‘Suddenly Next Summer,’ the label’s Spring/Summer 2017 ad campaign presents a retro aesthetic of kitsch resort-inspired pieces. The collection details period swim caps, romper suits and latex coats. The story, captured by British photographer Alasdair McLellan, has us yearning for coastal bliss as Elle Fanning, Karen Elson, Carolyn Murphy and Lara Stone sit front and centre, soaking in the Californian sun.