S/S17 Campaigns

It's that time of year again, when the heightened anticipation of the newly released Spring/Summer 2017 ad campaigns hits a climax. Follow us this week as we unveil our collection favourites.

J.W. Anderson

Actress Chloë Sevigny has been unveiled as J.W. Anderson's muse for his spring/summer17 campaign. The quintessential cool girl is captured perched on a modest stool, dressed in a refined silhouette and showcasing the Maison’s iconic buckled bag we are so fond of. The black and white portraits are photographed by Jamie Hawkesworth, who wonderfully captures the overtly masculine aesthetic of the collection, and seamlessly merges it with Sevigny's nonchalant nature.