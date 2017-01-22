S/S17 Campaigns

It's that time of year again, when the heightened anticipation of the newly released spring/summer 2017 ad campaigns hits a climax. Follow us this week as we unveil our collection favourites.

DKNY

Fusing the release of their S/S17 ad campaign with innovative guerrilla marketing tactics, DKNY had local fans racing around the streets of New York City in a hunt for their new face, Bella Hadid. The images, taken by photographer Collier Schorr, were scattered around the capital in unlikely places with hints to their whereabouts leaked on the label's Instagram. The hashtag #FindBellaDKNY was trending with the brand’s devotees in their attempt to win a monetary prize and a chance to meet the supermodel.