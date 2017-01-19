S/S17 Campaigns

It's that time of year again, when the heightened anticipation of the newly released spring/summer17 ad campaigns hits a climax. Follow us this week as we unveil our collection favourites.

Stella McCartney

Unveiling her mantra for S/S17, Stella McCartney positions models around graphic, 'All is Love', typography. Runway favourites Dilone, Alanna Arrington, Charlee Fraser and McKenna Hellam were at the forefront, striking up powerful poses. Shot by photographer Harley Weir around Eileen Gray’s famous villa E-1027 in France’s Cote d’Azur, the campaign clutches onto the essence of the collection. Free-spirited and boasting a strong sense of romance, the new images showcase McCartney’s signature designs and nonchalance.