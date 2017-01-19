S/S17 Campaigns

It's that time of year again, when the heightened anticipation of the newly released Spring/Summer 2017 ad campaigns hits a climax. Follow us this week as we unveil our collection favourites.

Chanel

Karl Lagerfeld is a man that appears to do it all. Adding to his ever-growing portfolio of work, the fashion genius took it upon himself to shoot Chanel's new campaign images. Throwing aside any notion of predictability, the designer presented a juxtaposition of contrasting personalities, with models taking on different personas, posing against a stark white background. With an obvious pull towards a younger demographic, Lagerfeld chose to layer two separate images in the frame. In one of the images, Arizona Muse is crouched down in a territorial pose while her alter ego has fists clenched in the direction of the lens.