Spring Showers

Friday

7

April 2017

It’s springtime, and before the flowers comes the showers and we couldn't be more grateful. This week we turn our attention to all things h2o in a week dedicated to this unlikely occurrence.   

 

Water Therapy 

Unwind this weekend and enjoy a holistic spa experience that will pamper the body. The award winning So Spa at the Sofitel The Palm offers an authentic Under The Rain treatment that will detoxify your skin with a natural spring shower. The treatment will include an energising exfoliation and an invigorating body cleansing ritual that will work to aligned the six energy chakra points of colour and infra-red therapy. The treatment will conclude with a comforting head massage or uplifting detoxification while you receive a steam and body mask, designed to reduce impurities and improves skin regeneration.

