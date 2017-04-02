Spring Showers

It’s springtime, and before the flowers comes the showers and we couldn't be more grateful. This week we turn our attention to all things h2o in a week dedicated to this unlikely occurrence.

Fresh Faced

Our fascination with Korean beauty continues to intensify with more and more innovative skincare breakthroughs emerging from the region. Mineral mists and floral water sprays are two such groundbreaking products to come from the region, promising remarkable results. These hydration sprays are the first step to better skin health and can be spritzed on the face throughout the day to calm and nourish the complexion through a dose of electrolytes and other skin-loving ingredients such as Aloe Vera. MOJEH recommends: Avène Thermal Spring Water.