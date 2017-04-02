Menu Menu

Spring Showers

Victoria Beckham spring summer 2017
Victoria Beckham spring/summer 2017

It’s springtime, and before the flowers comes the showers and we couldn't be more grateful. This week we turn our attention to all things h2o in a week dedicated to this unlikely occurrence.   

 

Blue Eyed Girl

Channel your inner mermaid with a refreshing wash of aquatic makeup for spring. Azure, aqua and turquoise lined the lids of many models during the spring/summer17 shows, including the likes of Victoria Beckham and Christian Siriano. Go subtle with a light dusting over the eyes or be bold with an exaggerated wing. Pair the look with dewy skin and nude lips to complement soft tones and provide a modern take on Eighties styling.

