Art With Cause

Offering visitors a unique experience, Random International’s Rain Room is the large-scale, interactive installation treating guests to an artificial downpour with the novelty of never getting wet. The work was first commissioned by RH (Restoration Hardware) and lent it to the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (Lacma) in late 2015, where approximately 190,000 visitors enjoyed the immersive experience. The installation has now been acquired by Lacma in a bid to create a grater awareness of climate change in the wake of the newly elected US president Donald Trump's public stance on the issue. However if you can't make it to California, fear not, as the Sharjah Art Foundation is due to install its very own edition of Rain Room in the Gulf later this year.